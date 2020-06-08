Cape May – Lewes Ferry allows bicycle riders to come aboard again

Bicyclists are now able to travel on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry once again.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority is revising some travel restrictions imposed earlier during the coronavirus pandemic. Cyclists are able to check in at the toll booth and have full access to the outer decks, as do vehicle passengers.

However, ferry travelers must wear masks and must keep social distance with people who are not part of their group. Numerous other guidelines are also still in place. Currently, the only food and beverages available are from a cart at the Cape May terminal. However, Grain On-The-Rocks is expected to open at the Lewes Terminal this summer.

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry has also modified its summer schedule. Travelers are required to book in advance, and no cash is taken at the terminal.

For information, call 800-64-FERRY or visit www.cmlf.com