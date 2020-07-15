Cape May-Lewes Ferry Allows Travelers On Foot

Foot passengers are permitted once again on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.

Reservations are required, and check-in is required a minimum of 45 minutes before departure.

Travelers without a vehicle were prohibited from boarding the Cape May – Lewes Ferry during much of the pandemic.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome back our foot passenger customers,” Assistant Director of Operations Jennifer Shivers said. “Folks who’ve traveled with us as foot passengers in the past may be accustomed to simply walking up to the ticket counter and purchasing a ticket prior to the departure of their choice. However, in order to allow for appropriate social distancing measures, foot passenger capacity will be limited this summer and reservations are required due to this limited availability.”

Passengers must wear a face mask and maintain social distance among travelers not with their traveling party.