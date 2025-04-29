Cape May-Lewes Ferry Back on Regular Schedule after Overnight Closure

If you plan to sail on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry – the schedule for sailing is back on track with the 10:30 departure out of Cape May. Officials with the Cape May-Lewes Ferry reported on their Facebook page that unexploded World War II ordnance was discovered in the Cape May Canal area during low tide Monday night.

The US Coast Guard closed the waterway until daylight when a a bomb squad unit from Atlantic City neutralized the ordnance. The Ferry was cleared to resume operations with Tuesday’s 10:30am departure.