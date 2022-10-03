Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Several Departures because of High Winds and Rough Seas

Several departure of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry have been canceled today due to high winds and adverse conditions on the Delaware Bay. Cape May – Lewes Ferry (CMLF) officials have cancelled the following departures for today, Monday October 3, 2022:

Due to the uncertainty associated with the current weather system and the associated impacts on Delaware Bay conditions, additional departures may be cancelled. Travelers who plan to use the Cape May – Lewes Ferry are urged to call the CMLF reservations and information center at 800 64 FERRY (800-643-3779), visit the CMLF online at www.cmlf.com, or on Twitter and Facebook @CMLFerry for the latest departure information.