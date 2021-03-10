Cape May – Lewes Ferry Contemplates New Vessel

The Delaware River and Bay Authority is working with an engineering firm to review and revise the Cape May – Lewes Ferry’s 13-year-old Master Plan. The project will also result in the design concept for a new vessel for the fleet.

The existing ferry vessels will be thoroughly assessed as Seattle-based Elliott Bay Design Group goes about its review. This will involve DRBA staff and community stakeholders.

“EBDG’s first task is to analyze the findings and results of the 2008 Marine Master Plan, conduct a thorough assessment of our existing ferry vessels, and provide an evaluation of future vessel needs,” Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said. “When completed, this new planning document – including the conceptual design of a new vessel, will guide our future decision making process. Our goal is to improve service and reduce operating costs while laying the foundation for sustainable ferry operations for the next generation of our customers.”

Should ferry vessels be smaller? Can they be faster, or can they be propelled with alternative fuels or hybrids? These and other questions will be dealt with as the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Master Plan moves forward.