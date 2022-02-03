Cape May – Lewes Ferry Makes Fare Adjustments This Spring

It will cost more to cross the Delaware Bay on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry, starting April 1st – at least for most travelers.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority has voted to implement a new fare schedule. During peak season between April and October, the fare for all classes of vehicles rises by two-dollars.

However, it will cost one-dollar less for children to ride the ferry, and a program to offer discounted fares for first responders will become permanent. A rewards program will also be established.

“Overall, the goal is to create modest increased revenue, but to keep fares as affordable as possible – even in times of escalating fuel and operating costs – by offering discounts that encourage multi-trip and family bookings,” Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said. “Traveling for a vacation and visiting family are the two top reasons people use the Cape May – Lewes Ferry so we know affordable family travel is important to our customers.” “Many of the fare changes, like the new scooter fare and the Rewards Member program, are the direct result of customer and employee feedback. We recognize how important the Ferry is to the regional economy and want to make sure we continue to attract tourism to the area,”

The DRBA said the action will increase revenue by about $132,000. This will be the first fare increase at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry since 2019.

The ferry has been affected by higher operating costs and higher fuel prices.

For schedules and rates, please visit www.CMLF.com or call 800-643-3779.