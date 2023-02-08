Cape May-Lewes Ferry Marine Master Plan Virtual Public Meeting to be Held Later This Month

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Riders and local stakeholders can get information on the status of the Ferry Marine Master Plan through a Virtual Public Information Meeting, which will be held on Thursday February 23rd at 6 pm. Last year, previous analysis was presented in a series of public meetings. Since those meetings, the Board has selected a 75-vehicle capacity ferry as the concept to serve the needs of the system into the future. A fleet of four, 75-vehicle vessels would be able to accommodate current and future growth assumptions and meet the goals outlined in the plan. Representatives from the consultant and naval architect firm, Elliott Bay Design Group, as well as CMLF staff will be present to discuss the information. You are required to register in order to attend the meeting.

Click here to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the virtual meeting.

Additional Information from the Delaware River & Bay Authority:

The Delaware River & Bay Authority, which owns and operates the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, is completing a Marine Master Plan process. The design and planning of the Ferry’s future took into consideration ferry ridership, crewing, amenities, level of service, seaworthiness, and costs.