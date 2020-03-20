Cape May-Lewes Ferry Reducing to Two Round Trips beginning Monday

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will reduce it’s operating schedule beginning Monday, March 23.  The ferry will offer two round trips – departing Cape May at 9am and 4pm and departing Lewes at 10:45 am and 5:45pm.  No foot passengers will be allowed and all vehicle passengers must remain in their vehicles during the crossing.  Additional changes may be needed – check the website or Facebook page for the latest information. 