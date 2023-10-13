Cape May-Lewes Ferry Registers 50-millionth Passenger

L-R – Director of Ferry Operations, Heath Gehrke; Zach Kaltenbach, Harbor Kaltenbach, Finley Kaltenbach, Jody Kaltenbach, Executive Director Thomas J. Cook, and DRBA Commissioner Ted Becker / Image courtesy DRBA

Around 11am this morning, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry registered its 50-millionth passenger – at the Lewes Ferry terminal. DRBA Officials say Zach Kaltenbach, of Millsboro, but originally from Long Beach Island, NJ purchased a ticket for the 11:15am departure for Cape May aboard the M-V New Jersey. Kaltenbach, his girlfriend and 2 daughters were presented with two tote bags with a gift package of Cape May-Lewes Ferry logo items, free passage today and a certificate valid for future travel on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

The first ferry left Lewes on July 1, 1964 at 6:47am – with 8 vehicles and 15 passengers. This morning’s 11:15am departure was sold out – with nearly 100 vehicles and over 200 passengers.