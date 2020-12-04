Cape May – Lewes Ferry Suspends Bicycle, Foot Passenger Travel Monday

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry will re-implement new travel rules in response to COVID-19 patterns. Starting with Monday’s first departure, boarding will be limited to vehicles and their occupants only. All foot and bicycle travel on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry will be suspended.



Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said the changes are being made to protect the health and well-being of passengers and crew.



Passengers are encouraged to stay in their vehicles during the voyage, but if they venture onto the deck they must wear a mask and stay socially distant from other passengers.

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry schedule is not affected by this change.

“We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their cooperation with our efforts to limit the spread of the virus. We look forward to returning to normal operations, hopefully in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, we feel that this mode of transportation aboard the ferry is among the safest in the nation,” Gehrke added.