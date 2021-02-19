Ferry To Allow Foot / Bicycle Passengers Again

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry will again allow foot passengers and bicyclists to travel starting this coming Monday. The ban was implemented due to COVID-19 metrics at the time.

Bicyclists and foot passengers will be required to make a reservation and must arrive at least 45 minutes before departure. Also, the passenger salons on board Cape May – Lewes Ferry vessels will reopen to the public, but inside seating will be limited to 20-percent of capacity.

Ferry travelers are urged to call 800-64-FERRY or check online at www.cmlf.com in advance for other requirements and restrictions.

The Ferry’s departure schedule includes four (4) daily departures below from both Cape May, NJ and Lewes, DE.

Departing Cape May, NJ Departing Lewes, DE

7:00 a.m. 8:45 a.m.

10:30 a.m. 12:15 p.m.

2:30 p.m. 4:15 p.m.

6:00 p.m. 7:45 p.m.