Cape May-Lewes Ferry to Begin Accepting Freight Monday

Today, Cape May – Lewes Ferry (CMLF) officials announce that the Delaware Bay ferry service will be accepting freight for the first time in its history. The new freight pilot program is designed to help customers move packages or materials across the Delaware Bay while minimizing the need for individuals to travel between States of Delaware and New Jersey. The introductory program, which costs $15 regardless of the package size, begins Monday, April 27, 2020. If demand dictates, the program may be broadened or changed to meet evolving conditions.

“We expanded into the cartage business to provide our customers with the option to get supplies, materials and packages across the Delaware Bay without taking a round trip,” said Jennifer Shivers, Assistant Director of Ferry Operations. “This service is currently available only on the 9:00 a.m. Cape May departure and the 10:45 a.m. departure from Lewes. Please feel free to give us a call at 800.643.3779 between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with any questions or to reserve your freight.”

WHAT CAN I SEND?

All size packages will be considered, from small packages to full pallets. Pallets will be placed on the vessel by a forklift, operated by one of our crew members. Packages should be labeled properly and protected from the weather before dropping them off.

HOW DO I BOOK?

Customers can “reserve” package space over the phone with one of our Customer Service team members, by calling 800.643.3779. The following information is needed for the reservation: package general size, package contents, drop off and pick up contact information, and date of cartage.

WHERE DO I GO TO DROP OFF FREIGHT?

All drop offs will be directed through the toll booth, where the package will be digitally checked in, with an ID check. The toll booth operator will provide additional direction at that time. Please arrive a minimum of 30 minutes prior to vessel departure to check your package in.

WHERE DO I GO TO PICK UP FREIGHT?

Guests picking up freight will be directed through the toll booth, where the toll booth operator will check your package reservation and ID for verification. The toll booth operator will provide additional direction at that time.

OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Freight will be subject to K9 screening. If K9 screening is not available, you may need to open your package for inspection. An ID check is required for both drop off and pick up. Large packages need to be on pallets and properly secured. Advanced reservations are required and only the person listed as the receiver can pick up the package.

About the Cape May-Lewes Ferry

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is owned and operated by the Delaware River and Bay Authority, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962. The Ferry is open year-round and has carried more than 43 million passengers since its inception on July 1, 1964. In 2019, the ferry service, which connects Victorian Cape May, New Jersey, and historic Lewes, Delaware, transported approximately 275,000 vehicles and nearly 1 million passengers. For schedule, rates and other program information, please visit the ferry’s website at www.CMLF.com, or call toll free, 800-643-3779. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CMLFerry.