Cape May-Lewes Ferry to Change Boarding operations Wednesday & Suspend Foot Passengers

Officials at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry are implementing pro-active social distancing measures at the terminal and on-board the ferry vessels. Beginning Wednesday with the 7am departure from Cape May – boarding operations will be restrict to vehicles and their occupants only – and they are urged to remain inside their vehicles during the crossing. All foot passenger travel will be suspended.
