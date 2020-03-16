Cape May-Lewes Ferry to Change Boarding operations Wednesday & Suspend Foot Passengers

Officials at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry are implementing pro-active social distancing measures at the terminal and on-board the ferry vessels.  Beginning Wednesday with the 7am departure from Cape May – boarding operations will be restrict to vehicles and their occupants only – and they are urged to remain inside their vehicles during the crossing.  All foot passenger travel will be suspended. 