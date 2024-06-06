Cape May Man Sentenced to 40 Years Incarceration for Sexual Abuse of Minor

A 41-year-old Cape May, New Jersey man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in his household who was under the age of 13, which happened over a period of several years–from 2011 to 2018. The Honorable Matthew A. Maciarello–Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced Kiowa West on June 6th. West previously pleaded guilty on December 8th, 2023, to Second-Degree Sexual Offense and Attempted Second- Degree Sexual Offense, and sentencing had been deferred pending completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Following his active sentence, West will be subject to Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision and will be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.

