Capitol Police Investigating Shots Fired Complaint Outside of Kent County Family Court

April 3, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

Delaware Capitol Police are actively investigating a complaint about shots that were fired outside of the Kent County Family Court in Dover. No injuries are reported. The incident did not lead to any impacts to the Kent County Family Court operations. There are no known threats to the public. An active investigation is underway into the shooting. Additional information will be released once available.

