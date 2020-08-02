Capt. Derrick Harvey Named Milton Police Chief

The Town of Milton has elevated a police Captain to the position of Chief of Police.

Captain Derrick Harvey has 16 years of law enforcement experience in Milton.

Town officials said in a statement that Harvey “continues to demonstrate leadership and dedication in serving the Milton community. Chief Harvey portrays unwavering professionalism, leadership and integrity.”

Former Police Chief Robert Longo resigned in March.

A pinning ceremony for Chief Derrick Harvey is scheduled for this Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the gazebo at Milton Memorial Park (weather permitting).