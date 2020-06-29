Car-Based Coronavirus Testing Wednesday at Rehoboth Elementary School – Registration Required

Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association, is hosting a free car-based COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rehoboth Elementary School. The event is primarily for those who work in restaurants, but the public is also welcome. Pre-registration is required for this event.

Please pre-register by completing the form and bringing it to the event. The form can be found here: https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/screening-testing-treatment-beebe

The restaurant industry testing event planned for Tuesday at Touch of Italy in Rehoboth was canceled in order to provide a larger space because of the demand for testing.

The state of Delaware has seen a recent uptick in cases in the past couple of weeks, and everyone is reminded to practice some simple measures to keep themselves, their family and their neighbors safe: wash your hands frequently and properly, wear a face covering when you are around other people not part of your household, and practice physical distancing, which is maintaining a distance of six feet between you and another person.