Car Crash in Millsboro – Long Neck Area Claims Life of Passenger

A car overturned and caught fire on Mount Joy Road east of Cannon Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a passenger dead at the scene.

According to Delaware State Police, the driver of a white 2019 Kia Optima lost control on a moderate curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole. At that point, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and caught fire.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s body has been turned over to the Delaware Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for confirmation of identification.

The driver was a 27-year-old Milford man who State police said was not properly restrained. He was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash and investigation closed a portion of the roadway for about 3.5 hours. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is requesting that any witnesses contact Corporal J. Smith at 302-703-3267, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.