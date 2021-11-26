Car Crashes, Catches Fire Off Route 24; Occupants OK

It was a close call for a group of people in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire.

The incident happened late Wednesday night along John J. Williams near Baywood Greens. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, all of the occupants were out of the vehicle when firefighters and paramedics arrived.

The vehicle apparently left the roadway, struck some trees and burst into flames. Route 24, John J. Williams Highway, had to be shut down for a while because of the accident.

The crash is still under investigation by Delaware State Police.