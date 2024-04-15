Car Crashes onto Georgetown Circle Early Sunday Morning

Image courtesy Georgetown Police Department

Early Sunday morning Georgetown Police were called to the Circle for a vehicle crash. Police say a Lincoln was eastbound on West Market Street at a high rate of speed and drove right onto the Circle – and becoming airborne where it struck a street sign and landed on a fire hydrant.

The driver, 50 year old Daniel Tansky of Millsboro, was transported to an area hospital for injuries – and charged with reckless driving, malicious mischief by a motor vehicle and speeding.

Police say there was extensive damage to the curbing, street sign and the fire hydrant.