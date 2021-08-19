Car Fire Spreads, Heavily Damages Lewes Home

A fire in Lewes caused no injures but left a home heavily damaged Wednesday night.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out Wednesday shortly before 7:00 p.m. in the 35,000 block of Peregrine Road. Flames were shooting from the garage when firefighters arrived.

Investigators said a car that was running in the garage caught fire due to a malfunction, causing the blaze to spread to the home. Damage is estimated at $400,000.

Firefighters from the Lewes Fire Department, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Rehoboth Beach and Milton responded to the scene.