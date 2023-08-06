Car Game Goes Bad After Teen Run over Near Georgetown

An 18 year old boy was struck by a car that he had been a passenger in near Georgetown Saturday evening. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that an Altima driven by a 15 year old girl was southbound on Kruger Road in the area of Acorn Drive just after 5:30pm. There were two other girls in the car – and an 18 year old boy, who got out and ran in front of the car as part of a game. He slipped and was run over by the Altima. He was flown to Christiana Hospital by LifeNet with serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing.