Car Slams Into Ocean City 7-11

The 7-11 store in the 2,600-block of Coastal Highway in Ocean City was left with an unexpected drive-through entrance over the weekend, after a car crashed through the front of the store.

The incident occurred very early Sunday morning. Several people were temporarily trapped in the vehicle, which was almost entirely in the store before it came to a stop.

According to the Ocean City Fire Department, everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.