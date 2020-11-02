Caravan, Virtual Rally Highlight Busy Weekend of Campaign ’20

A pro-Trump vehicle caravan traveled through all three Delaware counties Sunday to cap a frenzied final weekend of campaign 2020.

Organizers of the caravan say 400 to 500 vehicles took part in Sunday’s caravan, which formed in Georgetown. Social media photos indicate that some in the caravan traveled past former Vice President Joe Biden’s home in Greenville.



Ad-hoc phone banks, limited neighborhood campaigning and other activities large and small also took place in an effort to get people out to vote. Delaware Democrats took part in a costumed get-out-the-vote virtual event Saturday.



Delaware polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Absentee and mail-in ballots must arrive by 8 p.m. Tuesday at the county elections office in which they were requested. They may not be dropped off at any polling places. CLICK HERE for Delaware voting information.



Early voting in Maryland concludes today. CLICK HERE for Maryland voting information.



WGMD will bring you live, continuous election night coverage with results and analysis Tuesday night on 92.7 FM WGMD, wgmd.com and on the WGMD app.