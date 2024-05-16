Carl M. Freeman Foundation Awards 13 Grants to Local Nonprofits

The Carl M. Freeman Foundation recently announced grant awards for 13 Sussex County nonprofit organizations and schools through the FACES (Freeman Foundation Assists Communities with Extra Support) Grant Program. The FACES program supports small organizations located in Sussex County that provide grassroots services to the community. The 13 organizations receiving grants include the Howard T. Ennis School (which received two grants), Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, Indian River school District Early Learning Center, Read Aloud Delaware, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless, Sussex Community Crisis Housing Services, and New Hope Recreation and Development Center. FACES Sussex provides a total award fund of $105,000, which allows grantees to receive $10,000, $5,000, or $2,500 grants. The projects these grants will fund serve a wide array of needs in Sussex County including support at-risk youth, homelessness, and local schools.

Additional Information:

The FACES program utilizes an advisory board composed entirely of citizens who live or work in Sussex County. Advisory board members include community leaders, business professionals, students, and nonprofit ambassadors. Advisory board members evaluate the applications and recommend where funding should be awarded based on the needs and priorities of the community.

The 13 organizations receiving grants are Clothing Our Kids, Family Promise of Southern Delaware, Howard T. Ennis School (received two grants), IRSD Early Learning Center, Kim and Evans Family Foundation, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless, New Hope Recreation and Development Center, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, Read Aloud Delaware, Redemption City Delaware, SNAC Garden Foundation, and Sussex Community Crisis Housing Services.

“We are continuously humbled by the great work being done for our community by local small nonprofits,” said Michelle Freeman, Chairman and President of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “These organizations and schools provide direct support to our neighbors and students and we are thrilled to support their missions.”

The Carl M. Freeman Foundation commits its time, talent, and treasure to facilitate, support and promote innovative community-based leadership and giving. We seek to honor our founders’ legacies and passions by endorsing excellence and leveraging resources. Generally, we limit donations to communities where the customers, employees, and vendors of Carl M. Freeman Companies work, live, and play. Please visit www.carlfreemanfoundation.org for more information about the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.