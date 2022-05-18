Carl M. Freeman Foundation Presents Grants To 15 Non-profits

15 Sussex County nonprofit organizations are getting support from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation FACES program: Freeman Foundation Assists Communities With Extra Support.

An advisory board guides the grant process. The 2022 grant cycle also doubled award funds to $100,000, from the previous amount of $50,000.

Grants of between $2,500 and $10,000 were awarded to organizations that address literacy and education, homelessness, food insecurity, children at-risk and other community concerns.

“Local nonprofits continue to experience dramatic increases in demand for their services. Each of the

grantee organizations provide essential services to directly to members of our community and we are

thrilled to support the great work they do,” Carl M. Freeman Foundation Executive Director Patti Grimes said.

The 15 nonprofits receiving grants are Cancer Support Community Delaware, Catholic Charities-Casa

San Francisco, Family Promise of Southern Delaware, John M. Clayton Elementary PTO, La Plaza

Delaware, Lighthouse for Broken Wings, Literacy Delaware, New Hope Recreation & Development,

North Georgetown Elementary School, Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Sonshine Equine Horsemanship

and Therapeutic Riding Center, Sussex Community Crisis Housing Services, Sussex County STEM

Alliance, and Delmarva Community Wellnet (School Nutrition AgriCulture), and West Side New

Beginnings.