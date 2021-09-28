Carney Announces Vax-or-Test Requirement For Educators, School Staff, Contractors And Volunteers

Delaware Governor John Carney, the Division of Public Health and the Department of Education Tuesday announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement applying to educators, school staff, contractors and volunteers in K-12 public and private schools: get the vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

The requirement will take effect November 1st and will be formally issued by emergency regulation.

“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” Carney said. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.”