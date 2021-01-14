Carney Submits 2 Judicial Nominations To Sussex Courts

Governor John Carney has made two nominations to the bench in Sussex County.

The Governor Wednesday nominated Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz as Resident Judge and Division Head of the Public Defender’s Office Robert Robinson as Superior Court Judge. The nominations go to the State Senate for confirmation.

“I’m pleased to nominate Judge Karsnitz as Resident Judge and Rob Robinson as a Superior Court Judge for Sussex County, both of whom have the knowledge, experience and commitment to legal service to serve Delaware well in these positions,” Carney said. “I look forward to the Delaware Senate considering their nominations.”

Karsnitz has been a Superior Court Judge since October 2018. Robinson has been with the Sussex County Office of the Public Defender since 2006.