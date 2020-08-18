Caroline Co. Schools Announce Layoffs

A Maryland school system announces layoffs just before the start of the new academic year.

The Caroline County Public Schools decided to eliminate many support services positions. The school year will begin with virtual instruction.

Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Milton Nagel says the school system expects to face short- and long-term budget impacts resulting from significant shortages in revenue. The decision was also made due to an ‘inability to engage many staff in a distance or hybrid learning environment.’

Caroline County Board President Kathy Dill says it’s hoped that a future phase of reopening will again put displaced employees back to work.