Caroline County BOE Supports Gov Hogan’s Call to Rescind State BOE’s School Masking Policy

At their February 15 work session, the Caroline County Board of Education unanimously voted to write the Maryland State Board of Education (MSBE) to express their support for Governor Hogan’s recent call to rescind the MSBE mask policy for local school systems.

Subsequently, the following letter was sent to MSBE President Clarence C. Crawford:

Dear Mr. Crawford:

On behalf of the Caroline County Board of Education, I am writing to express our support of Governor Hogan’s call to rescind the mask policy adopted by the Maryland State Board of Education in December of 2021.

Given the availability of vaccines, access to PPE, the decreased pressure on our local hospitals, and the improved health metrics in our schools and across the state, we believe it is time to return this decision back to local school systems. Our students have benefited both academically and in their social-emotional health by returning to in-person learning this school year. As a Board, and together with our staff and local health department, we need to be able to make this decision regarding the next step in our children’s return to normalcy.

We appreciate your leadership throughout the pandemic, and look forward to your continued support.

Sincerely,

James A. Newcomb, Jr., President

Caroline County Board of Education