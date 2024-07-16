Caroline County Cooling Centers

July 16, 2024/Mari Lou

These centers will provide a safe environment and relief from the heat during their regular hours. Please call ahead to confirm hours and availability.

  1. Denton Library Address: 100 Market Street, Denton: Phone: 410-479-1343
  2. Federalsburg Library Address: 123 Morris Avenue, Federalsburg: Phone: 410-754-8397
  3. Greensboro Library Address: 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro: Phone: 410-482-2173
  4. Caroline County Senior Center Address: 403 South 7th Street, Denton: Phone: 410-479-8065
  5. Federalsburg Senior Center Address: 118 North Main Street, Federalsburg: Phone: 410-754-9754
