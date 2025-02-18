Caroline County Man Charged after Shooting Incident in Denton

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Denton man after a shooting on February 6th. Deputies arrived at a Ruritan Road residence in Denton and discovered a 71 year old man with injuries to his back and head from a gunshot. They also found 68 year old Alfred Harris with a broken ankle. Both were taken to Kent General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office sought criminal charges against Alfred Harris through the Caroline County District Court Commissioner, resulting in the issuance of an arrest warrant. After Mr. Harris was released from Kent General Hospital, he was taken into custody by the Dover Police Department and remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution, pending extradition to the State of Maryland.

On February 17, 2025, Mr. Harris was extradited back to Caroline County, where he was served with an arrest warrant that included the following charges:

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Possession of a Shotgun following a conviction for a disqualifying crime

Reckless Endangerment

Intoxicated Endangerment

Harris was subsequently presented before the Caroline County District Court Commissioner for his initial appearance, during which he was remanded to the Caroline County Detention Center without bond pending a review by a Judge.