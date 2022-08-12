Caroline County Schools – School Lunch Prices

Caroline County Schools urge families of school children – regardless of income – to submit a meal application to qualify for free lunches during the upcoming school year. The National School Lunch Program waiver that provided free meals to all students due to the pandemic has expired – and that means school lunch will no longer be free for everyone.

Meal prices will be $2.25 for elementary, $2.50 for middle & high school and $3.75 for adults.

Breakfast is still free for all students!

CLICK HERE FOR THE MEAL APPLICATION