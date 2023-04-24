Caroline County Shed Fire – Intentional

Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for the person responsible for burning down a shed on Drapers Mill Road in Greensboro Friday evening. Firefighters were called just after 6pm and found a 12- by 16-foot shed on fire. Officials say the blaze started inside the shed and was intentionally set. The shed, a vehicle and surrounding personal property were also damaged. Damage is estimated at $30,000. Anyone with information – contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.