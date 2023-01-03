Caroline County Sheriff’s Dept. Corporal Nagel Dies

Image courtesy Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its own. They say that on New Year’s Eve, 6 year veteran of the department, Corporal Lucas Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life.

Cpl. Nagel graduated from Col. Richardson High School in 2013 and joined the US Army as a Military Police Officer. He was on active duty in the Army for two years and is currently a Corporal in the Army Reserves. While serving with the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff, Cpl. Nagel deployed with the Army several times, most recently to Guantanamo Bay Cuba to aid in the detention of Afghan Prisoners. Cpl. Nagel did not stop his service to his community with Law Enforcement or the Military, as he was a coach for Col. Richardson High School Baseball. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the School Resource Officer Division as an SRO for Col. Richardson High School where he excelled at keeping the entire campus safe and made many personal friendships with the students and staff of the school.

Cpl. Nagel’s death has touched every member of the Sheriff’s Office, the Law Enforcement community, our partner agencies, and the community as a whole. There is currently no information on funeral arrangements.