Caroline County Sheriff Investigating Death of 18-month old Child in Preston

Caroline County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Marsh Creek Road in Preston for a death investigation involving an 18-month old child. Sheriff’s officials say the investigation indicates the child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening while playing in the back yard of their home. The driver of the vehicle is a 30 year old female – the child’s mother. Officials say there were no signs of impairment for the mother and the child’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.