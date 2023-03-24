Caroline County Sheriff Looking for Missing Man

Curtis McClanathan / Image courtesy Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

The Caroline County Sheriff’s office needs your help to find a missing man. Officials say 62 year old Curtis McClanathan was last seen on Union Road in Greensboro on Saturday, March 18th. Police found his unoccupied vehicle at that location following a single vehicle crash.

Anyone who has information on McClanathan’s whereabouts – should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.

The family is offering a reward for information leading to McClanathan’s location.