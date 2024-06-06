Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Investigate Swatting Call; 17-Year-old Charged

According to a statement just released by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Ohio Communications Center received a false report of a domestic shooting and a threat to shoot at first responders arriving to the Berry family home in Ohio. The people inside–a couple and their five children were ordered out of their house while police investigated the incident. The case was determined to be a swatting call. That was on May 6th, 2023. On May 7th, 2023 a report was made that there was an active shooter on the campus of Lehigh University and had shot multiple individuals. This call led police to respond to the campus and cease all operations. Authorities determined that incident to be a swatting call as well. The incidents were turned over to the FBI. The extensive investigation determined that one of the participants was a teenager from Preston, Maryland. A search and seizure warrant was executed at the home of the 17-year-old on April 2nd this year, and he admitted to his involvement as the FBI seized numerous pieces of electronic equipment. Last month on May 16th, the 17-year-old was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for the false reports of the emergency/crime, which is a felony.