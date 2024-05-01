Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Boat Theft Case

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft case in which a red and gray 1993 20′ Champion motorboat, Long Term Trailer with a Maine Registration, and outboard 1991 Yamaha 200 boat motor were stolen from a driveway of a home on County Farm Road. A deputy responded to the report on Friday. At this time there are no persons of interest in connection with this investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.