Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting in Ridgely

Detectives with the Caroline County Sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting in Ridgely Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Daysprings Apartment Complex just after 8pm for a report of shots fired and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to Kent General Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s department and Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit. Anyone with information on this shooting – contact the Sheriff’s Department at 410-479-2515.