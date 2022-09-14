Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Man

Dayrin DeLeon Morales / Image courtesy Caroline County Sheriff

Caroline County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing man. Deputies say Dayrin DeLeon Morales was last contacted by family members around 6pm on Monday, September 12. Morales was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots.

Deputies say his vehicle was found Tuesday morning just after 7:30 in the area of River Bridge and Wolf Roads near Henderson and appears to have been in a property damage accident. Morales was not found after a search by deputies and K9 officers.

If you have information – contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515..