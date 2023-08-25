Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Wanted Man

One person has been arrested and one man is still on the run after Caroline County Sheriff’s deputies, Maryland and Delaware State Police tried to locate a wanted man – Todd Hockensmith at a property in Marydel. When police arrived at the property, Hockensmith was seen running towards a car and drove off. Police chased Hockensmith through northern Caroline County when he left the roadway and ran off on foot into a heavily wooded area near Henderson, Maryland. He was not found after 3 hours of searching. Police learned the car he was operating was reported stolen through the Denton Police.

At the Marydel location a second vehicle was located – also reported stolen. A women at that address – Danyeal Shahan was arrested and charged with vehicle theft and other offenses – she is also wanted through the state of Delaware. Criminal and traffic charges are pending for Hockensmith.

Anyone with information – contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s office at 410-479-2515.