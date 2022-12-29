Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Phone Scam

People who live in Caroline County, Maryland are receiving phone calls from someone posing as a deputy warning them that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because of missing a court appearance. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says the phone calls are coming from a 443-448-3081 number. The person who calls asks for money to be paid over the phone in lieu of arrest. They also state they will make an appointment with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for a date in the future to resolve the issue. Law enforcement agencies and Courts DO NOT ask for money over the phone. Government agencies WILL NOT ask for payment over the phone and as a general practice will only accept payments by mail or in person (check or money order). If you believe you are the victim of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.