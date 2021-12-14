Caroling On The Circle Celebrates Holiday Season, Raises Food Donations

Local food pantries and other organizations that assist Delawareans who face food insecurity now have nearly 18,750 additional canned goods and non-perishables in their stock.

That’s the preliminary total of donations made to Sussex County’s annual food drive following Monday night’s Caroling on the Circle celebration in Georgetown.

Caroling on the Circle was delayed one week due to threatening weather, and was not held at all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To say the past couple of years have been a challenge would be an understatement, but Sussex Countians have proven yet again, even in the face of adversity, that nothing will hold them back from lending a hand to those in need,” County Administrator Todd Lawson said. “It’s through their generosity that Caroling on The Circle can be the success that it is, and the hope it represents for so many of our fellow neighbors each and every year.”

The food drive known as Pack the Pod will continue through the end of December. Goods may be dropped off at the County Administrative Offices building on The Circle in Georgetown between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Lawson thanked the public and acknowledged several participating groups:

County Council, County employees, ALOFT AeroArchitects, Steve Class/Colonial East, First State Manufactured Housing Association, Fuqua, Willard, Stevens & Schab law firm, Little Einsteins daycare, Nicola Pizza, as well as Georgetown Elementary, Long Neck Elementary, North Georgetown Elementary, and Rehoboth Elementary schools, Millsboro Middle School, and Delmarva Christian High, Sussex Academy, and Seaford High schools.