Caroling On The Circle, Georgetown Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade a Huge Success

Thousands turned out Thursday night in Georgetown to sing in the holiday season at the 40th annual Caroling on The Circle. This year’s Caroling was the start to the lighting of the Georgetown Christmas tree and the Christmas Parade. County officials say nearly 15,000 canned good and other non-perishable items have been collected in the Pack the Pod effort. The Pod will remain in place for the rest of the month to collect more food items. Those food items will be donated to about 20 area food pantries, shelters and church organizations for distribution within Sussex County.