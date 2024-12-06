Caroling on the Circle Helps to Collect Food for Sussex County’s Hungry

Thursday night’s Caroling on the Circle in Georgetown brought hundreds of people to the Circle to celebrate the season – and help those in need. At the end of the Caroling, organizers announced that so far – over 17,000 canned and non-perishable food items have been collected for local food pantries. The food items collected will feed needy families in the community. The food drive continues through the end of this month – items can be dropped at the County Administrative Offices on The Circle Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Additional information from Sussex County Government:

This year’s Caroling on The Circle, sponsored by Sussex County government, again preceded the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade, a pairing started in 2023 to give the community one festive-filled evening of music, marching units, and merriment.

Each year, Caroling on The Circle kicks off the holiday season for Sussex County, while serving as a community food drive to benefit local food banks. Started in 1984 as part of the Delaware First initiative, Caroling on The Circle continues to help those in need a generation later. To date, the community has donated more than 800,000 food items through the Caroling on The Circle program throughout the course of its 41-year history.

“Year after year, I am continually amazed by, and thankful for, the outpouring of generosity we see displayed throughout the Caroling on The Circle program,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “Sussex Countians coming together, for their fellow citizens, to celebrate tradition and continuing the tradition of helping those among us who maybe need that extra support, especially during the holidays. It makes me proud to call Sussex County home.”

As part of the Caroling event, Sussex County once again called on the public to ‘Pack the Pod’ by setting up a 14-foot-by-7-foot storage trailer on The Circle. The unit served as a focal point for Caroling and to heighten awareness about the food drive. And, new this year, the County partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware to help with online donations, as well as collection and distribution of items to local pantries.

This year’s Caroling event, along with collections from Sussex County Council, County employees, numerous schools, groups and businesses leading up to the event, helped this year’s preliminary total to reach approximately 17,250 items. With several weeks still left in the drive, the County hopes to take the final total even higher by the New Year.

In 2023, the campaign collected more than 18,000 items for local pantries.

For this year’s efforts, the public can continue to drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County Administrative Offices building on The Circle in Georgetown. The Caroling on The Circle/Pack the Pod food drive will continue until Dec. 31. Meantime, monetary donations, at https://give.fbd.org/caroling, will continue to be accepted throughout the month of December.

Mr. Lawson thanked the public and those in attendance at Thursday night’s event, and acknowledged several participating groups. Those included County Council, County employees, Aloft AeroArchitects, American Portable Mini Storage, Chardon Ltd., First State Manufactured Housing Association, Fuqua, Willard & Schab P.A., Georgetown Library, Home Depot (Lewes), Joseph Farms, Little Einstein Preschool (Georgetown), Megee Motors, Moore & Rutt P.A., Stayton, Dickens & Webster LLP, as well as Georgetown Middle and Rehoboth Elementary schools.

Items collected will be donated to approximately 20 area pantries, shelters and church organizations for distribution within Sussex County.