Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Nearly $40 million in New Funding for Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services

U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester have announced that Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health will receive $38.8 million in new funding to help combat the opioid crisis. The Biden-Harris administration is awarding the money through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which helps states, tribal lands, and territories address opioid addiction – a top priority under President Biden’s Unity Agenda. Funds directed to Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health will go toward prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services. They will also boost resources to help individuals, families, and communities combat opioid and stimulant misuse.

“The opioid epidemic is one of the worst in American history, and Delaware has not been immune to this heartbreaking crisis,” said Senator Carper. “Today’s announcement of $38.8 million for Delaware through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is welcome news, as this funding will support prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery supports, and medications for opioid use disorder to address the overdose crisis.”

“The devastating opioid epidemic is taking lives and destroying families in every state in the country, including Delaware,” said Senator Coons. “I’m glad that funding for prevention and recovery programs is a top priority for the Biden-Harris administration, and this new investment of nearly $40 million in the First State is proof of that. I’ll keep working with the rest of Delaware delegation to combat this crisis and help families on the road to recovery.”

“Combatting the opioid epidemic impacting communities in Delaware and across the country continues to be a top priority of mine,” said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester, member of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force in Congress. “The decrease in overdose deaths in Delaware demonstrates that our opioid response programs are making a difference. The federal funding we’re announcing today, which I helped secure alongside Senator Carper and Senator Coons, will help expand our state’s prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery efforts significantly. I’ll continue my work at the federal level to ensure that Delaware has the resources and support needed to save lives.”