Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Host Delaware Students Accepted into U.S. Service Academies

U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester hosted Delawareans accepted into U.S. service academies during a reception in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. The event took place yesterday evening. Each year, students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy or U.S. Military Academy at West Point apply for a nomination through members of the United States Congress. Members nominate top candidates from their home state, ensuring that the best and the brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies. In 2002, then-Senator Joe Biden, Senator Carper and then-Representative Mike Castle hosted the first Delaware Service Academy Reception in the Capitol.

List of Delaware students who have accepted appointments to the service academies this year:

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Tyler Johnes, Felton

Brett Cressman, Newark

Spenser Neidig, Hockessin

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

Evan Cillo, Wilmington

Chad Dohl, Newark

Patrick Rowe, Jr., Bear

Suyash Singh, Bear

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

Zakary Ward, Wilmington

Cole Fenice, Wilmington

Dylan Simons, Seaford

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y.

Jay Chagaris, Frederica

Augustine Musika, Lewes

Nicholas Parsons, Rehoboth Beach

Alexandra Pullella, Wilmington

Patrick Sharkey, Milford