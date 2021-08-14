Carper Highlights Infrastructure Bill’s Clean Water Provisions

Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 could result in cleaner water in Delaware, according to Senator Tom Carper.

Carper visited the Kent County Wastewater Facility in Milford Friday, saying that the bipartisan legislation will provide funding to update drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Communities and water system operators would have access to resources to upgrade water systems, and address pollution sources such as lead and other contaminants.

Carper chairs the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

“This legislation is designed to address that need and reach municipalities by appropriating dollars and helping make infrastructure more affordable for ratepayers,” Carper said. “I am so proud of this legislation, which includes support from both sides of the aisle, and will help ensure that no matter where you live – whether it’s here in Milford, or Dover, Wilmington or Blades – Delawareans will have clean water.”

