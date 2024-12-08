Cars Stolen with Children Inside Rise During Holiday Season

As cars stolen with children alone inside spike during the holiday season, Kids and Car Safety is calling on families to remain vigilant and never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, even momentarily. Over the Thanksgiving holiday break, Kids and Car Safety documented several incidents involving children left alone in vehicles that were subsequently stolen. These alarming incidents are part of a troubling trend…

Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety tells the Talk of Delmarva that even past the holiday season–all winter–they see a pretty drastic uptick in these types of cases.

So far in 2024, 107 children have been left unattended in vehicles that were subsequently stolen with them inside, according to data documented by Kids and Car Safety. This year’s cases include two incidents in New Jersey, two in Maryland, one in D.C., one in Philadelphia, and 9 in New York. There were 2 cases last year in Delaware.